And of over 40 the number of dead, more than 80 wounded one’s budget clash occurred on Tuesday evening between a freight train and a passenger train with 350 people on board between Athens and Thessalonikiin Greece.

This was announced by the firefighters, who are still operating at the scene of the tragedy.

The accident occurred near the city of Larissa. Some carriages also caught fire. The local media talk about the “worst train disaster in the country”.