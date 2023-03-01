Home World Collision between trains in Greece, the site of the accident seen by drone – Corriere TV
World

Collision between trains in Greece, the site of the accident seen by drone – Corriere TV

by admin
Collision between trains in Greece, the site of the accident seen by drone – Corriere TV

And of over 40 the number of dead, more than 80 wounded one’s budget clash occurred on Tuesday evening between a freight train and a passenger train with 350 people on board between Athens and Thessalonikiin Greece.

This was announced by the firefighters, who are still operating at the scene of the tragedy.

The accident occurred near the city of Larissa. Some carriages also caught fire. The local media talk about the “worst train disaster in the country”.

March 1, 2023 – Updated March 1, 2023, 11:43 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine latest news. Usa in Zelensky: do not rule out negotiations with Putin. Russian bombs on Zaporizhzhia

You may also like

Dragan Džajić KK Zrinjski for MONDO | Sport

Besmaya, breaking latest news of his concert in...

the former rosanero wants to devote himself to...

In India the work of the W20 on...

British media started the “poisoned train” accident: American...

Who are the exhibitors at CASACOR São Paulo...

Alina Kabaeva’s “palace” in Sochi and the good...

Footage of a fight between a Russian soldier...

Withdrawal from Bakhmut is no longer taboo for...

Đoković against hurkač in the semi-finals of dubai...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy