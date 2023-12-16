“Colombia visits its 17 former military prisoners in Haiti” | Daily List

A delegation from the Colombian government has visited a Haitian prison where 17 former Colombian soldiers are detained in connection with the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The visit occurred as part of an official visit to the Caribbean country of the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, aimed at restoring diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry stated that the recent opening of a consulate in Port-au-Prince demonstrates their intention to support Colombian residents in Haiti, particularly those who are currently incarcerated. The former Colombian military personnel have been in detention without a formal judicial process and are said to be living in precarious conditions.

President Moïse was killed during a break-in at his private residence, and the former Colombian soldiers were captured in Port-au-Prince hours after the crime. Last year, Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued an apology to Haiti for the assassination committed by Colombian mercenaries and expressed a desire to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Relatives of the imprisoned individuals have requested assistance from the Colombian government in establishing an independent court in a third country and coordinating a humanitarian flight to verify the detainees’ conditions.

One relative, Milena Carmona, reported that the detainees have faced health issues and poor living conditions in the prison. She trusts that the visit by the Colombian foreign minister will lead to stronger diplomatic efforts between Colombia and Haiti.

The official Colombian foreign minister’s agenda also included a meeting with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, focusing on areas of bilateral cooperation such as education and the fight against drug trafficking.

Foreign Minister Leyva described the visit and the recent opening of the Colombian consulate as the “definitive opening of an alliance” between the two countries.

The Colombian foreign minister’s visit is a significant step towards restoring diplomatic relations and providing humanitarian support to Colombian detainees in Haiti.

Share this: Facebook

X

