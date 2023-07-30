Colombian women’s soccer players beat Germany 2:1 at the World Cup | Sports

The two-time world champion was defeated deep in stoppage time by the South American selection.

Colombia’s women’s soccer team defeated the German national team 2:1 today in Sydney, in the second round match of Group H at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The South American team took the lead in the 52nd minute through a goal Linde Kaisedo, while Germany, the two-time world champion, equalized in the 89th minute with a goal Aleksandre Pop from the penalty spot and it seemed that there would be a point.

However, Colombia achieved a surprising victory in the seventh minute of stoppage time, when they scored Manuela Vanegas.

In the same group, the victory was recorded this morning by the selection of Morocco, which defeated South Korea with 1:0.

In the last round on Thursday, Colombia plays Morocco, and Germany meets South Korea. Placement in the round of 16 will ensure the two best selections from the group.

Earlier today in Group A, Switzerland and Norway qualified for the round of 16. The Norwegian women outclassed the Philippines 6:0, while Switzerland advanced to the knockout stage with a goalless draw against the host New Zealand, which thus ended the competition in the tournament.

