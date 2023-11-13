Home » Colonel Randolfo Oniel Rijo Gómez Appointed as Executive Director of INTRANT
Colonel Randolfo Oniel Rijo Gómez Appointed as Executive Director of INTRANT

by admin

The National Army Colonel Randolfo Oniel Rijo Gómez has been appointed as the temporary executive director of the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT) by the Executive Branch. This decision comes after Hugo Beras-Goico Ramírez requested a leave without pay, which was accepted by the President of the Republic. Rijo Gómez will also continue to fulfill his duties as the executive director of the National 911 Emergency and Security Assistance System. This appointment follows questions that have been raised and is effective immediately.

