Comau has supported Hycan Automotive Technology (Hycan) with an ‘intelligent’ welding solution for its assembly line. This innovative system guarantees the multi-model production of new vehicles powered by alternative energy sources, a high number of units made per hour and a concrete reduction in production losses. Integrated at the Hycan Hangzhou plant, this automated and flexible manufacturing system can be used randomly on four different platforms, is fully compatible with existing manufacturing facilities, and is currently mass-producing, with an output of 60 units now, the 100% electric A06 sedan and the elegant 100% electric and ‘intelligent’ drive Z03 SUV.

Hycan Automotive Technology specializes in the development of electric vehicles, with a strategic focus on the younger generation of the Chinese market. Given the variability of preferences of the target users, the need to develop a wide range of products in a short time and the rapid evolution of the offer, Comau engineers had to make sure to develop a highly flexible, which could keep pace with the automaker’s ever-changing production needs. In fact, the plant, in addition to facilitating the introduction, adaptation and scalability of new models, guarantees Hycan maximum production flexibility in the future as well.

This complete solution is based on a customized version of Comau’s Opengate framing system, which ensures flexible and high-precision Body-In-White assembly, with virtual commissioning technologies. Comau also added a flexible servo positioning mechanism to the conveyor system to help shorten the production cycle while ensuring both economies of scale and the ability to meet the diversification needs of Hycan products. With an OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) of more than 90%, Comau’s solution offers an annual production capacity of up to 200,000 units. And because it can support random mix production of 1 to 6 models, it enables Hycan to achieve truly lossless production.