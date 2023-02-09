Home World come Atomic Heart, Shadow Warrior 3, SD Gundam BA and more
World

come Atomic Heart, Shadow Warrior 3, SD Gundam BA and more

by admin
come Atomic Heart, Shadow Warrior 3, SD Gundam BA and more

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Atomic Heart e Madden NFL 23 as well as novelties such as Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition, SD Gundam: Battle Alliance and still others.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

  • Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 9
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 9
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 14th
  • Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15
  • Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 16
  • Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 21st

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

See also  Delta epidemic does not hinder the bull market expert: US stocks rose another 7.8% before the end of the year | Delta variant virus | Epoch Times

You may also like

Meloni, Macron excludes her from dinner at the...

Cinema Meditations, Quentin Tarantino’s book review (2023)

Together imagining, greater than the sum of our...

Earthquake, Israel ready to help Syria. But Damascus...

Earthquakes, 191 billion in damages in Italy. Here...

Erdogan in Hatay destroyed by the earthquake: “We...

We help rebuild a dream.

Watching adult movies at work | Magazine

Sanremo 2023, here is the first general ranking...

News analysis-Zelensky’s surprise visit to Britain and France:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy