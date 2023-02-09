Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Atomic Heart e Madden NFL 23 as well as novelties such as Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition, SD Gundam: Battle Alliance and still others.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 9

(Console and PC) EA Play – February 9 SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 9

(Cloud, Console and PC) – February 9 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 14th

(Cloud, Console and PC) – February 14th Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15

(Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15 Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 16

(Cloud, Console and PC) – February 16 Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 21st

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.