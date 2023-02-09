BPER Banca, 2022 profit at 502.8 million

The board of directors of BPER Bank today examined and approved the 2022 results which it closes with a operating profit pertaining to the parent company equal to 1,449.0 million. Excluding the extraordinary items which amount to 946.2 million, the figure is equal to 502.8 million. The direct collection from customers stood at 114.8 billion, an increase of 13.3%. Within the aggregate, deposits from ordinary customers amounted to 108.7 billion, consisting mainly of current accounts and deposits for 102.5 billion, up by 11.5%. Indirect deposits from customers amounted to 163.2 billion, down by 1.9% due to the negative performance of the financial markets since the beginning of the year.

Net fees up 18.3%

Il interest margin it stands at 1,825.9 million (+21.3% year on year). The figure for the 4th quarter of 2022 is equal to 565.5 million (+19.1% quarter on quarter). The main components of the quarter include the contribution of the commercial component of 584.2 million. The net commissions they amount to 1,942.1 million, an increase of 18.3% on an annual basis. The figure for the 4th quarter of 2022 is equal to 524.1 million, up by 4.0% on the quarter. In detail, in the quarter commissions relating to traditional banking amounted to 306.4 million (+1.0%), commissions relating to the indirect deposits segment amounted to 157.3 million (+6.6%) and commissions from the bancassurance segment amounted to 60.3 million (+13.5%).

The 2022 dividend stands at €0.12

In addition, the board approved the proposal for the distribution of a unit dividend in cash equal to 12 euro cents for each of the 1,415,850,518 shares representing the share capital, for a total maximum amount of 169,902,062.16 euros. “2022 was a particularly significant year for BPER Banca, punctuated by important initiatives” comments themanaging director Piero Luigi Montani. “First of all, I would like to underline the positive completion of the integration of Banca Carige, an operation which saw its conclusion at the end of November with the merger deed and with the complete migration of the information systems. This further bank consolidation process has allowed us to significantly increase i volumes of loans and deposits in areas with limited coverage e to further strengthen our competitive positioning on a national scale, also thanks to a significant increase in the number of customers by about 20%.from the previous 4.2 million to over 5 million today”.