Communal workers from Sarajevo removed the sign from the entrance to Istočno Sarajevo | Info

The sign at the entrance to East Sarajevo in the RS, which reads “The city of 157,000 Serbs who had to leave Sarajevo”, was removed today by the services from Sarajevo Canton in FBiH.

Source: Sarajevo Canton Government

Minister Almir Bečarević said that the sign was “illegally placed on the territory of Sarajevo Canton.”

KJU workers for protected natural areas of KS, in coordination with the Ministry of Communal Economy, removed the board with the inscription “City of 157,000 Serbs who had to leave Sarajevo”.

Minister Almir Bečarević said that the board was illegally placed on the territory of KS.pic.twitter.com/5aUR0ToAqe — Sarajevo Canton Government (@vladaks_)July 13, 2023

It was removed by the workers of the Municipal Public Company for the Protected Natural Areas of the Canton, in coordination with the Ministry of Communal Economy, announced the Sarajevo Canton Government.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

