Home » Communal workers from Sarajevo removed the sign from the entrance to Istočno Sarajevo | Info
World

Communal workers from Sarajevo removed the sign from the entrance to Istočno Sarajevo | Info

by admin
Communal workers from Sarajevo removed the sign from the entrance to Istočno Sarajevo | Info

The sign at the entrance to East Sarajevo in the RS, which reads “The city of 157,000 Serbs who had to leave Sarajevo”, was removed today by the services from Sarajevo Canton in FBiH.

Source: Sarajevo Canton Government

Minister Almir Bečarević said that the sign was “illegally placed on the territory of Sarajevo Canton.”

It was removed by the workers of the Municipal Public Company for the Protected Natural Areas of the Canton, in coordination with the Ministry of Communal Economy, announced the Sarajevo Canton Government.

(WORLD)

See also  White House: Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister will have bilateral contacts on the situation in Ukraine on the 23rd – yqqlm

You may also like

Chefs Campinas 2023 on Sunday, 07/16 – MONDO...

Fire Breaks Out at Astilleros del Golfo in...

We must stand alongside Ahmad Manasra and his...

Ex Udinese – Handanovic is free: no renewal...

France, unsuccessful searches for a 2-year-old boy who...

Connected beyond borders, Chadian bloggers at #237BloggerSummit –...

Thailand, no breakthrough: senators close to the coup...

Serbs kicked out of accommodation in Greece |...

The Threat of F-16s to Ukraine’s Nuclear Security:...

Svitolina angry because she is not in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy