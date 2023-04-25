Como Fun 2023: pop culture on the lake

On the weekend of 22-23 April 2023, the second edition of the “COMO FUN” was held in the pavilions of Lariofiere Centro Espositivo in Erba (CO). Also for this second appointment there was a considerable number of attendances.

The events scheduled for the two-day event, attended by numerous guests linked to the world of comics, including: the ever-present Cristina D’Avena and Giorgio Vanni, Hide the pain Harold (known as one of the most famous memes in the world ), Anna Mazzamauro (a legend of Italian comedy), Luca Ward (voice of “Gladiator”), Claudio Moneta (Italian voice of Goku and Kakashi), Alex Polidori (Tom Holland’s voice actor), Christian Iansante (Italian actor and voice actor incredibly talented), David Chevalier (voice of Morty in Rick & Morty), youtubers Playerinside, Moses Singh (voice of Zenitsu in Demon Slayer).

Also for this edition the collaboration with Arcade Storythanks to which it was possible to rebuild an immense game room with more than 60 cabinets directly from the 80s and 90s.

The area dedicated to the Retrogaming with more than 70 classic consoles, fromAtari al Nintendo Entertainment Systemdal Mega drive at the Playstationthus retracing the history of Home gaming.

Great success also for the cosplay contest, organized by Epicoswhich has seen dozens of fans dress up as their heroes by imitating their appearance and gestures during their performance on stage.

If you want to “escape” from the usual routine and are passionate about pop culture and everything related to manga, anime and gaming, don’t miss the next appointment!

Consult their site www.comofun.it to stay updated and to see more photos of the event.

Don’t miss it, we’ll catch you there!

Laura Villa

IG: @la_casa_di_pikachu