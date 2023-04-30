Home » Como-Palermo, surprise visit for the retired rosanero: there is Floriano (PHOTO)
World

Como-Palermo, surprise visit for the retired rosanero: there is Floriano (PHOTO)

by admin
Como-Palermo, surprise visit for the retired rosanero: there is Floriano (PHOTO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 44 minutes ago

Former rosanero Floriano visited Palermo in training camp in Como in view of tomorrow’s match. Through its official Instagram profile, the rosanero club has published a shot of the former Palermo striker in the company…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Como-Palermo, surprise visit for the rosanero in training camp: Floriano is here (PHOTO) appeared 44 minutes ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Richard Rogers, the British architect who designed the Georges Pompidou Center with Renzo Piano, died

You may also like

Dodik on the recognition of Kosovo Info

The first Museum of Science and the Earth...

New supply of completed but unsold private residential...

Ivana Knol showed her panties at Formula 1...

Footage of the attack on the priest in...

In Sudan, a truce that has already been...

British King Charles III’s Coronation Details Revealed –...

Crash in Darfo, a 57-year-old man dies

Emanuela Orlandi, her brother Pietro: «I don’t apologize...

What food is not bought on sale |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy