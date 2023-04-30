Storz Medical AG builds its headquarters

Groundbreaking in Tägerwilen: Storz Medical AG expands its headquarters The medical technology company Storz Medical is growing. A new 30,000 cubic meter warehouse building and an administration building with three floors are being built in Tägerwilen.

Storz Medical needs more space and is building two new buildings in Tägermoos. Image: PD

Founded in Kreuzlingen in 1987, Storz Medical AG is now globally active. The shock wave device manufacturer continues to grow and therefore has to expand. Storz Medical currently employs 259 people worldwide, 176 of them at its location in Tägerwilen. The ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion took place there at the headquarters. The company does not disclose any figures for investment volume and sales.