The life of a girl from Cuba made many “put a finger on their forehead”…

Source: MONDO/Predrag Vujić/Instagram/petarvasic

Life knows how to deal hard blows to some people from the very beginning, to force them to fight for survival and unexpected situations. Also, when a person is born, he cannot choose the time when he will come into the world, nor the place, on which meridian of our country it will be.

Likewise, Amanda did not choose. Her life is connected to the capital of exotic Cuba – Havana. He currently lives and works there, but not some eight-hour job that most people would think of. Amanda is both her own boss and employee. This ravishing blonde spends her working day and life on the streets of Havana using the most ingenious tricks and methods to deceive tourists and earn some money, but also pleasure.

Our well-known marketing expert and sales advisor, Petar Vasić, recently shared a picture of this Cuban woman, followed by a very touching story. We transmit it in its entirety:

“This is Amanda and she lives in Havana, Cuba. She ‘does tourists’ and we met just when she tried to turn me off for a hell of a cigarette and a bottle of rum. Her sales methods left me speechless. I spent a week with her and her street crew learning all the tricks and organization it takes to do the job at the level she’s at.Amanda racks up street credit by taking tourists to places where they pay for drinks, slaps, the oldest service and a million and one other craziness that Havana offers. She, of course, has her checkmate at the end of a perfectly engineered evening, which for a tourist looks like a spontaneous adventure. Amanda slowly tells her sad story during the evening. It of course depends on the demographics and psychographics of the victim herself. She usually asks for a little money to to beg, where she shows the targeted tourist what to do. In her words: ‘In Havana, people help’.. What a genius,” Petar began, and then looked back at her positive sides. As he says, he has never met so many talents in one place.

Source: Instagram/petarvasic

In addition to knowing languages, micro-mimics and body language – marketing, sales, creativity, adaptation and finding solutions are just some of the skills she masters. After Petar found out her true story, only then did he understand why Amanda had to make up stories about her sick mother and alcoholic father to tourists.

“Her story is difficult to explain because in her story there is no time and no place. Amanda has an epileptic-like seizure every few weeks and forgets almost everything that happened to her. At our parting, she cried for the first time and told me that fear that she won’t remember me soon. She told me that she doesn’t live with her mother in a small room but that she has been on the street for some time. She told me that only on the beach when she is drunk and dancing to Cuban music does she really live. It then has both place and time, and only then do things make sense. Maybe she told me what I wanted to hear, because at the end of the day, I’m just a tourist who has been targeted for a long time and who, satisfied with the story, leaves this metaverse, with which someone made a nasty joke while making it,” wrote Petar at the end.

And we are left to wonder, was Petar also another in a series of deceived tourists or did he actually hear Amanda’s most realistic life story, or is there something else in the middle…

(WORLD)