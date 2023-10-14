Concerns Grow as Possibility of Land Invasion of Gaza Rises

Alarm grows over possible land invasion of Gaza

Alarm voices are multiplying over the potential for a land invasion of Gaza, as tensions continue to rise in the region. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and has requested immediate access to Gaza for humanitarian purposes such as providing fuel, food, and water to those in need.

US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to support Israel in defending itself and responding to the recent attacks. However, he has also emphasized that the majority of Palestinians are innocent and should not be held responsible for the actions of Hamas. Biden stated during a speech in Philadelphia, “We cannot lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas and Hamas’s atrocious attacks and are also suffering as a result.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to take all necessary precautions to avoid civilian casualties. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has also expressed concern, warning that Hamas’ attack does not justify the “unlimited destruction” of the Palestinian enclave.

In the occupied West Bank, clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians supporting Gaza have led to the death of at least 16 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. In response to an explosion at the border fence, the Israeli army has bombed several border towns in southern Lebanon, a stronghold of the pro-Iran Shiite Hezbollah movement. Hezbollah has stated its readiness to join Hamas if deemed necessary.

Tragically, a Reuters journalist was killed, and six others from AFP, Reuters, and Al Jazeera were injured in the attacks near Alma al Shaab on the border with Israel. The media outlets have expressed their deep sadness over the loss of their cameraman, Issam Abdallah.

As tensions continue to escalate, the international community remains on high alert, hoping for a de-escalation of the situation and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

