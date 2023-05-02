by gds.it – ​​6 hours ago

The rain has not been kind to the big concert this year, but Piazza San Giovanni in Rome has already been packed since the afternoon, with an expanse of umbrellas and waterproof capes. A colorful expanse like never before that makes…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Concertone, 300,000 in the rain moved by the parents of the 18-year-old who died on the last day of school-work appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.