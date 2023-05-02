Home » Concertone, 300,000 in the rain moved by the parents of the 18-year-old who died on the last day of school-work
World

Concertone, 300,000 in the rain moved by the parents of the 18-year-old who died on the last day of school-work

by admin
Concertone, 300,000 in the rain moved by the parents of the 18-year-old who died on the last day of school-work

by gds.it – ​​6 hours ago

The rain has not been kind to the big concert this year, but Piazza San Giovanni in Rome has already been packed since the afternoon, with an expanse of umbrellas and waterproof capes. A colorful expanse like never before that makes…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Concertone, 300,000 in the rain moved by the parents of the 18-year-old who died on the last day of school-work appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  European strategic autonomy, explained - Il Post

You may also like

Danilo ANđušić ready to replace Kevin Panter |...

Vladimir Putin’s lover arrived in Siberia | Info

Sicily, bad weather arrives and the yellow alert...

May Day in Potenza, the procession of CGIL,...

Serbs lit a fire with air from the...

Borac – Velež 2:0 statement by Nedim Jusufbegović...

“Facial recognition for prevention and investigation”, Piantedosi’s idea...

Euphoria Frosinone, wins and flies to Serie A,...

Texas, hunt for the killer of the massacre...

Novak Djokovic can at the US Open |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy