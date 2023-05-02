St.Gallen start-up offers help with strokes

1
St.Gallen start-up offers help: Because “strokes cause concern for patients and relatives everywhere”
Three Eastern Swiss start-ups compete for the “Startfeld Diamant” young entrepreneur prize and the “Rough Diamond” prize. Among them is the St.Gallen start-up Via Communa with co-founder Cyrill Tadros. It has developed a digital rehabilitation ecosystem for optimal recovery from stroke. The award ceremony is on June 6th.
How did the idea for Via Communa come about?
