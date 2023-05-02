Concertone May 1, Rovelli’s speech on weapons and war and the attack on Crosetto. The minister: “he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, be a physicist”

An attack on war and a critique of Ministry of Defensefor his professional background in the sector of producers of armaments. This is the content of the physicist’s intervention Charles Rovelliwho took the stage of the Concertone of May 1st. Rovelli lashed out against the military expenses and ” the countries” that “fan the flames of war“: “We are heading towards one growing war – he said – and instead of looking for solutions, countries challenge each other, invade, fan the flames of war and international tension has never been as high as it is now”.

Rovelli’s intervention – Then the physicist attacked the “marketers of instruments of war” who build instruments of death “to kill each other”. And he recalled Crosetto’s past: “In Italy, the Ministry of Defense it was very close to one of the largest arms factories in the world, Leonardo”. Founder of Fdi together with Giorgia Meloni e Ignatius LaRussabefore doing the Defense Minister Crosetto presided over the Federation of Italian companies for aerospace, defense and security. A federation that joins a Confindustria representing aerospace and defense companies. Crosetto’s professional background had caused discussion six months ago, on the eve of taking up the government job in the same sector in which he had worked until recently.

Amber’s – At the end of the big concert – about two hours after Rovelli’s speech – Amber Angiolini however, he was keen to intervene to criticize the attack on Crosetto. “Here there is no censorship, – said the presenter – when we invite our guests we leave them the freedom to express their opinion, it is important. Are you sorry that, since it is not a political debate, in Professor Rovelli’s case, when a specific person is attacked, there should be a contradiction. We give everyone the opportunity to speak but also to everyone to respond and this response has been lacking ”.

Crosetto’s reply – But Crosetto also replies to Rovelli, who has just arrived in Baghdad for an institutional visit. “Rovelli doesn’t know what he’s talking aboutI send him a peaceful hug and invite him to lunch to introduce him to the person”, says the minister to the microphones of Repubblica.it. “I work for peace, I’m not a pacifist but a minister. He does the physical. When he changes sector he makes a few slips – Crosetto continues -. Just in his study of Ukraine you don’t get the part wrong to work for, because normally who is then it is pacifist for the Russians. Here instead we are all for peace in Ukraine”. The minister repeated his invitation: “We also need to know what has been done before. When he has time, I’ll invite him to lunch so I can introduce him to the person and he sleeps peacefully”.