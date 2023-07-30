Home » Condolences from the Fernando Santi Italian Institute for the death of Vittorio Prodi.
Condolences from the Fernando Santi Italian Institute for the death of Vittorio Prodi.

Condolences from the Fernando Santi Italian Institute for the death of Vittorio Prodi.

by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

Vittorio Prodi passed away on Saturday 29 July 2023 at the age of 86 after a long illness. He graduated in physics at the University of Bologna in 1959. At the same university he taught as an associate professor in the Physics Department. He was also a researcher in various national and international institutes. He was President of the Province of Bologna from 7 May…

