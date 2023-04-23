confession of jelena dokić | Sport

Jelena Dokić opened up about all the problems she faced, comments about weight, abuse, thinking about suicide…

Source: Profimedia

Jelena Dokić (40) went through hell in her life and career. She spoke openly about it many times, and wrote a book about her ordeal. Now, for the umpteenth time, she has again reacted to various comments on social networks, mainly those related to her weight.

She decided to post on Instagram and try to explain to everyone what she went through. “Real, raw, open and honest conversations. What is the most common comment I received about my body, size, weight? What happened to her, I can’t recognize her. Really? What happened, you can’t recognize me. Let me explain what happened,” Jelena began.

Then she remembered everything…

“I survived being a refugee twice, I was abused, I lived in a home full of domestic violence for 15 years, they beat me to the point of unconsciousness. I was abused emotionally and physically. The first time I was six years old, they told me I was a bitch, they said I was a cow since I was 11 years old. I had to run away from home. I struggled with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, trauma, I almost committed suicide. Despite all that, I reached the fifth place on the list, I was in the final of the Grand Slam, I wrote a bestseller, I am a commentator and a speaker, but the most important thing is that I survived.”

Along with the post, she attached a photo, one from when she played tennis and was younger and one more recent.

“You can see the difference in weight and size in this picture, but I will tell you what the real difference is. This girl in the first picture is scared to death, beaten. The second one survived everything and is recovering from all the traumas. The face in these two photos says it all and I will always choose the second one first, if it means that I am happy. I turned to food to survive, but I’m here now and I’ve made it. There is the answer, to say it once and for all. I went through hell, I survived and I’m here to help others. All those who still don’t get the point, that’s up to you. Beauty is not in appearance, but in having a beautiful heart and soul. I will stick to it,” concluded Jelena Dokić.

See also that post:

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!