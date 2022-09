For the first time in the world, or at least in this Central African state, an animal reserve in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is undergoing a ransom demand to get three of its kidnapped chimpanzees back this month. The website of the Cnn. “This is the first time in the world that baby monkeys have been kidnapped for ransom,” he said Franck Chantereaufounder of the reserve where the kidnapping took place.