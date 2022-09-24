The only example for Italy of the Mercedes-Maybach Gls 600 4Matic Edition 100 SUV and the Vision 6 Cabriolet concept dominate the Stella stand at the Genoa Boat Show. How is the luxury car market going (and how it will go)

Matteo Solinghi





genova

The global luxury market is growing. And therefore also that of prestige cars, so much so that people with large fortunes will pass, according to Mercedes-Benz estimates, from 52 million in 2019 to 95 million in 2030, a growth never seen before, so much so as to push the German giant to redefine the structure of its product portfolio. And in this context, Mercedes’ moves are clear: to return to producing fewer cars than in the recent past, but with a high value, placing the emphasis on the luxury market.

The declination of luxury according to Mercedes — In what forms does luxury according to Mercedes be declined? Five categories: the Performance Luxury includes the Amg versions, those with high performance; Maybach represents Ultimate Luxury; the Mercedes-Benz representative cars represent Modern Luxury; the Mercedes-Eq section is dictated by Progressive Luxury with electric cars; and finally, the G-Class is the embodiment of Adventurous Luxury. The Top-End Luxury, with all its forms, thus becomes the reference point of a strategy that defines the future of Mercedes-Benz as a luxury car company. A strategic process that will increasingly focus on the upper part of the market, raising the product portfolio, accelerating the path towards a future full electric and aiming for structurally higher profitability. A strategy with which Mercedes-Benz aims to go further increased profitability structural, estimating an operating margin of around 14% by the middle of the decade, under favorable market conditions. For this, it will recalibrate its product portfolio, allocating more than 75% of investments to the development of the most profitable market segments: Top-End and Core Luxury. By 2026, Mercedes expects an approximately 60% increase in the share of high-end vehicle sales. See also Dinamo want a flying start

The numbers of luxury — In 2021 Mercedes-Amg registered 1,905 units in Italy, with a growth of 30% compared to 2019, the last reference year before the pandemic. A trend that is also confirmed in the first eight months of 2022 and which is the result of the widest and most diversified range of the segment. But also of a progressive electrification of the models. Mercedes-Maybach, although Italy is not its market of choice, is receiving positive signals (13 units sold in the first eight months of 2022, with a forecast of strong growth in the recent past), also thanks to the repositioning of the brand that it blends the heritage elements of a brand with 100 years of history behind it with contaminations of apparently very distant worlds such as fashion that have given rise to highly sought after limited editions. Such as, for example, the 100 units (of which only one destined for the Italian market) of the Gls Edition 100, created to celebrate the jubilee of the brand. Classe G, now a sub-brand of the house, is the third ambassador of the Top-End Luxury and embodies the essential characteristics of luxury: brand signature, design recognition, craftsmanship, limited availability, controlled sales channels that allow you to manage personalize the relationship with the customer. To all this is added the experiential component. Last, but not least, the price, directly connected to the status of the brand. In 2021, 412 G-Classes were registered, of which 141 were signed by Mercedes-Amg, with an increase of 28% compared to 2019. A growing dynamic, also confirmed by the progression of the first eight months of 2022. See also Soncin from Vigevano at the helm of Venezia fighting to stay in Serie A

Mercedes-Maybach at the Genoa Boat Show — Among the protagonists of the 62nd edition of the Genoa Boat Show, staged from 22 to 27 September 2022 in the Ligurian regional capital, there is also Mercedes-Benz, the official car of the Lanterna event for the second consecutive year. Two exclusive cars at the Stella stand: the concept Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet and the new one Gls Maybach Edition 100, available in 100 copies, of which only one for the Italian market. The two ambassadors of Ultimate Luxury are joined by the new generation of SL which, under the banner of Mercedes-Amg, marks the return of a true icon of the Stuttgart house.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet — The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet represents the maximum expression of high fashion in the automotive field, combining a futuristic style with classic aesthetic proportions and an essential high-tech look. Almost 6 meters long, the Vision concept stands out for its imposing bonnet and clean, fluid lines, which take up the classic proportions of the 1920s and 1930s and reinterpret them in a completely new way. The strong contrast between the dark nautical blue metallic paint and the chrome details accentuates the play that is created between the well-defined surfaces, with the fenders that blend into the body of the car. The 24 ”light alloy wheels are characterized by the central hub painted in rose gold. The rear of the boat-tail-style bodywork is inspired by the world of luxury yachts. Subtle taillights are integrated into the outer contours of the long curved tail, which accentuate the width dimension. Other distinctive elements of the tail are the diffuser with aluminum rim and the air intakes behind the wheel arches. The refined crystal white nappa leather of the interior is a lively contrast to the dark color of the exterior. The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is equipped with four synchronous electric motors with a power of 750 Hp which allows a range of over 500 km in the Nedc cycle. See also Covid vaccine, Son: "Just throw doses. Vaccinate those who pass" - breaking latest news

Mercedes-Maybach Gls 600 4Matic Edition 100 — The Gls Maybach Edition 100 of which, as mentioned, one example is dedicated to the Italian market, takes the most exclusive SUV in the Mercedes range to an even higher level. This limited edition was created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Mercedes-Maybach brand through a unique setting for style and content. Equipped with a 557 Hp V8 engine, combines a sporty look with the elegance of a sedan and the important proportions of an SUV. Gls Maybach Edition 100 offers a generously-sized cockpit, with 1.10 meters of freedom for the legs. The air suspension and high standards of acoustic insulation contribute to the comfort of the car. The electrically operated pull-out access platforms ensure maximum comfort when entering and exiting the car. The car is aesthetically distinguished by its hand-painted bi-color livery in high-tech silver and nautical blue tones, forged wheels with a brand new gray finish and an exclusive interior design, made of leather in the combination of crystal white. and silver gray pearl design. The brand logo and Edition 100 lettering complete the package, with the latter element also recurring inside, on the gloveboxes and on the illuminated panels in the passenger compartment. The example for Italy is on sale at an estimated price of almost 300,000 euros.