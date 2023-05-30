Transfer market, Benzema can leave Real Madrid: offer from Saudi Arabia

The paths separate of Benzema and Real Madrid? A rich offer has arrived from Saudi Arabia to the French forward, who is thought to say goodbye to the Blancos after the match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday 4 June. The occasion of a home game at the Santiago Bernabeu would be propitious for a farewell in style with his fans. In Arabia they already hope to finalize the deal on Thursday 1 June. Benzema, whose contract expires in June like many of his teammates, could waver in the face of the record offer that has arrived and would say goodbye to Real after 353 goals in 547 appearances, 25 trophies (including 5 Champions League) and a Ballon d’Or won last year.