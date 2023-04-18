Home » 3rd league: Setback for Ingolstadt – home defeat against Oldenburg
Sports

3rd league: Setback for Ingolstadt – home defeat against Oldenburg

by admin
3rd league: Setback for Ingolstadt – home defeat against Oldenburg

Status: 04/15/2023 4:49 p.m

Failed home premiere for Ingolstadt’s new coach Michael Köllner: The Schanzer lost against relegation candidates VfB Oldenburg 0:2.

After 3-0 dream start for Michael Köllner against Meppen last matchday, Ingolstadt’s coach was quickly brought back to earth. His team suffered a 2-0 defeat against table penultimate VfB Oldenburg. Despite the defeat, FC Ingolstadt has a seven-point lead over a relegation zone.

Ingolstadt sleeps through the first few minutes

The Schanzer slept through the initial phase completely. After just three minutes, the ball wriggled in the Ingolstadt goal. Leon Deichmann scored from a short distance after a corner to make it 1-0 for the guests. Patrick Hasenhüttl made it 2-0 in the 17th minute. Oldenburg was really good in the game, Ingolstadt only got stronger shortly before the break.

And even after the break, the home side took control. In the 54th minute, Tobias Bech had a great chance to score the goal. Ingolstadt was clearly the better team in the second half – the Schanzers only failed to score one goal.

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: Blickpunkt Sport 15.04.2023 – 5:15 p.m

See also  Depth: Anti-intellectualism and deviant Irving refuses to fight the vaccine and the Nets lose

You may also like

Chelsea-Real Madrid | Rodrygo: “The Champions League is...

Champions League: Real Madrid walk into the semi-finals...

AC Milan qualify at the expense of Napoli...

Chelsea and Napoli out, Milan and Madrid on

Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid (Agg: 0-4): Blues exit...

Champions League: AC Milan throws Napoli out of...

Emma Raducanu was thrashed by Jelena Ostapenko in...

3rd league: SV Wehen consolidates promotion rank two...

Rockets, Ime Udoka is also on the bench

Champions League: Baskets Bonns reach Final Four

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy