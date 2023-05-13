Home » Construction in Banja Luka | Entertainment
The bands Letu Stuka and Konstrakt with Zemlja Gruva celebrated Museum Night and Europe Day in the largest city of Srpska with numerous Banja Luka members.

Source: MONDO/Dragana Božić

The Museum of Contemporary Art of the Republika Srpska marked another Museum Night with the exhibition “Tomorrow is Monday” by prominent neo-avant-garde artist Dragoljub Raša Todosijević and with concerts by the bands Letu Štuka and Konstrakte and Zemlje Gruva.

Although it rained almost all day, the rain did not prevent the people of Banja Luka from responding to this event, so they visited this retrospective exhibition from eight o’clock, after which the concert of the Sarajevo band Letu Štuka began.

Although the parking lot at “Kraš” was not very full of people, the most faithful fans of this band enjoyed numerous hits such as “Sami”, “Mačići norije”, “Shutiš”, “Mjesto za dvoje”…

Stuka warmed up the audience with their timeless hits, and then, to the delight of many citizens and children, Konstrakt and Zemlja Gruva took the stage.

Although visibly tired, the children were waiting for the “artist” and her hit “In corpore sano” with which she performed last year at Eurovision, when she caused enormous attention from the audience and critics with her artistic performance.

She sang Konstrakt hits of this band, but also held a minute of silence with the people of Banja Luka due to the recent tragic events in Serbia, and then, although the song was planned for the end of the concert, she performed “In corpore sano” and set the audience on fire.

“An artist must be healthy” was sung by young and old together and jumped to the rhythm, after which the children went home, and a few older ones stayed to enjoy a few more songs that Konstraka sang in Banja Luka.

See how it was!

(World)

