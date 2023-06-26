Consumers worried about Japan’s nuclear sewage “voting with their feet” domestic cosmetics may welcome market opportunities_Oriental Fortune Network

As the time for Japan’s Fukushima nuclear sewage discharge into the sea is approaching, the anxiety of domestic beauty consumers has increased significantly. In addition to the impact on Japanese cosmetic brands, some domestic products suspected of using Japanese raw materials have also been included in the “lightning protection list” by consumers.

Reporters from the Financial Associated Press have learned from many sources that although people in the industry generally believe that under the existing supervision and management mechanism, the so-called impact of nuclear sewage on cosmetics has been exaggerated. But at the same time, the pressure from consumers is being transmitted upwards. Some domestic brands have taken the lead in announcing the replacement of some raw materials. If the market feedback is good, it may trigger the industry to follow suit, thus having a substantial impact on the upstream cosmetics industry chain.

Worried about nuclear sewage, 618 big promotion looms wave of returned goods

Recently, on the social platform Xiaohongshu, topics about “radiation of Japanese cosmetics” and “radiation of Japanese raw materials” have become quite heated.

In one of the posts, the poster stated that he bought a lot of Japanese brand CPB products during the “618 Promotion”. There are more than 400 comments, and there are not a few people who are worried about the safety of the product they just bought and are looking for alternatives.

There are signs that consumer anxiety may have triggered larger returns. In a recent live broadcast, Li Jiaqi mentioned that after the final payment of the first round of “618”, more than 10,000 sets of two previously popular Japanese cosmetics were returned, so they returned to the market again.

Although Li Jiaqi described the return as ordinary, saying that “someone will return it in order to make up for the discount, take too many shots, or the price is wrong.” But on social platforms, more consumers tend to attribute it to “worried Nuclear radiation”, many people commented on the relevant post that “it has been withdrawn”, “if you can withdraw it, hurry up”, “basically don’t touch it anymore”.

Faced with such anxious consumers, many practitioners said that it is unnecessary, saying that the so-called impact of nuclear sewage on beauty makeup has been exaggerated. In recent years, more than 30 cosmetics regulations and technical specifications centered on the “Regulations on the Supervision and Administration of Cosmetics” have been announced and implemented successively. Sex should be fully guaranteed.

The pressure is transmitted upwards, and major brands respond urgently

But anxious consumers first pointed their finger at brand customer service. According to a person from an operating company: “Recently, I have received such customer complaints, but there is actually nothing to do. Japanese brands should try to weaken this incident.” As a senior practitioner, she herself does not care about the so-called safety of raw materials, because “The issue of raw materials is too complicated to get to the bottom of it.”

Among the A-share listed companies, beauty operators Lily & Beauty (605136.SH), Kaichun Co., Ltd. (301001.SZ), and Wakahako (003010.SZ) are all involved in the operation of Japanese beauty brands, but as the aforementioned industry insiders introduced In the face of such problems, operators have limited space to deal with them, and the impact is relatively indirect.

Bear the brunt or brand owners. The reporter noticed that as early as the middle of this month, the Japanese cosmetics brand SK-II made an external statement on product safety, stating that “the products imported into China have passed radiation-related targeted testing.”

As consumers’ attention spread to Japanese-made raw materials, Proya (603605.SH), a leading domestic beauty cosmetics company, also responded publicly, saying that only a very small amount of products use marine raw materials from Japan. Wastewater discharge has little impact on the company. In addition to Proya, a number of domestic brands have also stated that they have taken the initiative to test, but due to the test cycle, the test reports have not yet been released.

Or feeling some consumers’ obsession with “0 Japanese raw materials”, some domestic brands took the lead in announcing that they would replace their raw materials with national production. As a consumer, the reporter learned from Zhuben brand that one of its cleansing cream products used Japanese raw materials, but the batches after March this year have been replaced with domestic raw materials, and another cleansing oil product originally contained Japanese emulsifiers. , and will also be replaced with domestic raw materials in the future.

Affected by multiple factors, get rid of the controversy over Nissan’s raw materials

According to public information, Japanese manufacturers have a relatively high voice in the field of raw materials such as surfactants, oils, emulsifiers, and physical sunscreens. Considering that dozens of raw materials are involved in a cosmetic, and these raw materials have been distributed and processed layer by layer, many people in the industry believe that it is difficult to verify where the original source comes from.

In this context, the extent to which the domestic cosmetics industry can bypass Japanese raw materials is still controversial.

When asked about the impact of not using Japanese raw materials, a founder of a domestic brand was optimistic, saying: “It will only be affected for a short time, and domestic raw materials will soon catch up.” In his opinion, if The negative sentiment of domestic consumers is heating up. It is expected that more brands will choose to abandon Japanese raw materials, and more users will abandon Japanese brands.

Another foundry person held a different view. He pointed out that Japanese companies have deep accumulation in the field of raw materials, and their concerns about pollution have obviously been magnified. In his view, it is neither necessary nor realistic to discuss getting rid of Japanese raw materials and detaching from objective reality.

Although the industry has not yet reached a consensus at this stage, some brand owners have indeed begun to replace raw materials. It cannot be ruled out that a larger wave of raw material replacement may be triggered in the future, and domestic raw material manufacturers may usher in new opportunities for development.

It should be noted that my country started relatively late in the field of cosmetic raw materials, and Kesi Co., Ltd. (300856.SZ), the leading sunscreen agent, is one of the best. In the field of sunscreen, the company has no products yet.

