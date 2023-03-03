Home World CONTINENTAL- VDO / LetExpo 2023: ‘competitive sustainability as a growth factor’ – Companies
CONTINENTAL- VDO / LetExpo 2023: 'competitive sustainability as a growth factor' – Companies

CONTINENTAL- VDO / LetExpo 2023: ‘competitive sustainability as a growth factor’ – Companies

Continental and VDO will be present at LetExpo, at FieraVerona from 8 to 11 March with a stand in pavilion 6 where the Group’s main innovations will be presented. Latest generation products, technologies and services to support freight and people transport fleets to face a rapidly evolving scenario that requires efficiency, innovation and cost control.
Alessandro De Martino (in the photo) – AD Continental Italia, talks about this precious Veronese appointment thus: “Operators increasingly need consultancy support and wide-ranging partnerships as well as high-tech products and services. The future of this sector, strategic for the economy of a country like ours which plays a linking role between Northern Europe and the flows coming from the East and which sees a growing demand for transport, is linked to the ability to evolve in direction of ever greater efficiency and sustainable choices, which are capable of guaranteeing a competitive advantage. LetExpo is a useful meeting point and an opportunity for the system and all the players in the supply chain – suppliers, vehicle manufacturers, transport companies, politicians and associations – to reflect on how to support, innovate and compete in this world that must adapt quickly to the big changes that are coming.”
Alessio Sitran – Head of Business Development and Institutional Relations of VDO (Continental Group), linking up with the speech of his colleague, says on the matter: “Digitalization, connectivity, new challenges posed by the energy transition and by the regulatory innovations promoted by the Mobility Package with, not by lastly, the entry into force from 21 August 2023 of the new version of intelligent tachographs are the most significant variables that today characterize the continuous evolution of the road haulage and logistics sector. There is a distinctive openness towards the digitization of processes and technological platform scenarios which, on the one hand, increase the complexity of the governance of companies in the sector, on the other hand create new operating environments in which to increase the value chain of the players in the sector. The focus is on technologies and solutions, such as the new VDO DTCO 4.1 intelligent tachograph or the upcoming offer of tolling services made possible by the new VDO Link, whose potential is enabled by connectivity and which benefit from the transformation of the vehicle into a true “open-in” platform. LetExpo undoubtedly represents the ideal “supply chain platform” in which to promote cooperation between public and private stakeholders that allows road haulage, and the wider logistics chain, to seize the opportunities offered by this evolution, improving operational performance and promoting growth sustainable and competitive of its business models”.

