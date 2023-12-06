Home » Contradiction between Ernesto Castro and Guillermo Gallegos over the swearing-in of a presidential appointee – La Prensa Gráfica – La Prensa Grafica
Contradiction between Ernesto Castro and Guillermo Gallegos over the swearing-in of a presidential appointee – La Prensa Gráfica

A heated debate has erupted between two prominent Salvadoran politicians, Ernesto Castro and Guillermo Gallegos, over the swearing-in of a presidential appointee. This controversy comes at a time when seven out of ten Salvadorans are showing their support for President Bukele running for re-election.

The appointee in question is Claudia Rodríguez de Guevara, Bukele’s private secretary, who has recently been appointed as the new president of El Salvador. However, this decision has sparked a disagreement between Castro and Gallegos, with both offering contradictory opinions on the matter.

At the same time, Bukele’s temporary replacement in El Salvador has been deprived of her duties, further adding to the turmoil surrounding the president’s administration. This has led to questions about Rodríguez de Guevara and her role in the government, as well as speculation about the reasons behind the abrupt change in leadership.

With tensions running high and conflicting views being presented, the political landscape in El Salvador is proving to be increasingly tumultuous. As the situation continues to unfold, the country is left to grapple with the fallout from these controversial decisions. Stay tuned for the latest developments on this unfolding story.

