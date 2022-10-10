open column

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Over the past ten years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have worked hard and persevered, composing a magnificent poem about the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

In the past ten years, new major progress has been made in the construction of people’s democracy in the whole process, and the Chinese people’s democratic self-confidence has become stronger; China‘s economy has opened up at a higher level to promote higher-quality development, and the path of independent innovation with Chinese characteristics has become wider and wider; the battle against poverty has achieved comprehensive Victory, rural revitalization is off to a good start; major steps have been taken in the construction of a beautiful China, and the people’s sense of gain, happiness and security has been continuously enhanced. In the past decade, in the face of unprecedented changes in the world, China has unswervingly followed the path of peaceful development, promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, participated in global governance with unprecedented breadth, depth and intensity, contributed Chinese wisdom, provided Chinese solutions, and demonstrated China‘s responsibility has been widely praised by the international community.

This newspaper will launch a series of articles entitled “The International Community Sees China in the Past Ten Years” from today, showing the changes in China in the eyes of international people and their feelings and understanding of China‘s development in the past ten years from multiple perspectives.

On the occasion of the National Day holiday, there was a surge of visits at the exhibition site of the “Forward New Era” theme achievement exhibition in the Beijing Exhibition Center. In the unit of “Insist on Promoting the Building of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind to Create a New Situation in Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics” in the central comprehensive exhibition area, each piece of material objects, video clips, and photos and charts present the achievements of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, China‘s diplomacy has focused on serving the nation’s rejuvenation and promoting human progress. Unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and promote the building of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation. China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order, and has been widely praised by the international community.

Follow the trend-

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is increasingly gaining popularity

Starting from conforming to the historical trend and improving human well-being, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed a great initiative to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Over the past decade, this initiative has been welcomed and recognized by more and more countries and people, showing bright prospects.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind fundamentally responds to the universal demands of all countries in the world to pursue development and progress, and condenses the greatest common denominator of the people of all countries in building a better future. A clear banner of the trend of the times and the direction of mankind.

On December 5, 2012, shortly after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping held a discussion with 20 foreign experts from 16 countries in the Great Hall of the People. In this discussion, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward the important concept of a community with a shared future, and pointed out that “the international community is increasingly becoming a community with a shared future in which you have me and I have you”.

In March 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed to the world the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind. Sergei Sanakoyev, Vice Chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Association, was still fresh in his memory of the important speech delivered by President Xi Jinping. He said that over the past nine years, in the face of the changing international situation, China has shown with practical actions that “the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind is of great practical significance, pointing out the direction for mankind to get out of the current crisis, and providing opportunities for promoting world peace, development, prosperity and progress. Inspiration”.

In September 2015, President Xi Jinping attended the general debate of the 70th United Nations General Assembly and delivered an important speech, in which he systematically put forward the “five principles for building a community with a shared future for mankind” from five aspects: partnership, security pattern, development prospects, exchanges of civilizations, and ecosystems. All in one” general layout and general path. The then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was impressed: “President Xi Jinping’s speech emphasized the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, which has inspired all UN member states.”

Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum, still clearly remembers the keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping in Davos, Switzerland in January 2017. Schwab believes that in his keynote speech and many subsequent important speeches, President Xi Jinping emphasized that we are in a world where the interests of all countries are closely related and their destiny is closely linked. necessary.

From systematically expounding the ideological connotation and goal path of building a community with a shared future for mankind at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva in 2017, to the global development initiative and global security initiative respectively proposed when attending the general debate of the 76th UN General Assembly and the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in 2022 President Xi Jinping has repeatedly explained the rich connotation of building a community with a shared future for mankind on important international occasions, pointing out the direction for the continuous advancement of the building of a community with a shared future in all fields and directions. At the national level, China and more and more partners have built a community of shared future; Fruitful results have been achieved; in the global field, China‘s initiative to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, nuclear security, ocean, and human health has received positive responses…

Ross Trier, a researcher at the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University, commented that the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind demonstrates China‘s strategic consideration for the long-term development of relations with other countries in the world, and brings new impetus to the establishment of a new international order.

Syrian political scientist Maher Ihsan believes that China has been committed to promoting world peace and development for many years, firmly upholding multilateralism, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. China‘s diplomatic practice has played an important role in maintaining international order and world stability. , which has far-reaching influence in the current turbulent international situation.

Benefit the world——

Provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development

In September this year, during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Central Asia, China reached broad consensus with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the direction and focus of the next step of cooperation, and expressed that they will continue to build the “Belt and Road” with high quality. Among them, the signing of the memorandum of understanding on the cooperation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Ukraine railway construction project marks an important progress in the construction of the Eurasian continent’s major transport corridor. Kyrgyz President Zaparov said that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative provides an opportunity for the strategy of direct access to seaports in Central Asia, which is expected to turn Central Asia into a crossroads of the Eurasian continent.

In 2017, at the roundtable summit of the “Belt and Road” Forum for International Cooperation, President Xi Jinping profoundly expounded the original intention of proposing the “Belt and Road” initiative and the highest goal he hoped to achieve through this initiative – within the “Belt and Road” construction international cooperation framework, All parties adhere to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and work together to address the challenges facing the world economy, create new opportunities for development, seek new impetus for development, expand new space for development, achieve complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win results, and continue to move towards a community with a shared future for mankind. step forward.

Over the past nine years, 149 countries and 32 international organizations have signed more than 200 cooperation documents on the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” with China. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become the most extensive and largest international cooperation platform in the world today, and a large number of practical cooperation projects have been accelerated, driving economic development and benefiting people’s well-being.

In Pakistan, the first hydropower investment project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Karot Hydropower Station, will provide 3.2 billion kWh of clean electricity every year; in Angola, thanks to the water supply project undertaken by China, local residents no longer need to set out at 4 am to fetch water; In more than 100 countries around the world, a strain of fungus has taken root, creating hundreds of thousands of local employment opportunities; in dozens of countries and regions, the annual planting area of ​​hybrid rice in China reaches 8 million hectares, and the annual increase in rice production can Feed tens of millions more people; from Mombasa-Nairobi Railway to China-Laos Railway, from Gwadar Port to Piraeus Port, from Maldives Cross-Sea Bridge to Peljesac Sea-Cross Bridge, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” will allow all countries to The dream of common development has gradually become reality.

Kazakh President Tokayev believes that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become an important engine to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Fabio Massimo Parenti, an expert at the Lorenzo Medici Institute of International Relations in Italy, said that the countries and regions along the route have achieved fruitful results in economic development and people’s livelihood improvement, proving to the world that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” ‘ value and meaning.

“China proposed the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, considering the common development of all mankind in the world.” Stephen Perry, chairman of the 48 Group Club in the United Kingdom, said.

On September 26, a “China Railway Express – Import Expo” loaded with auto parts, mechanical components, concentrated cleaning fluid, automobile friction materials and other exhibits departed from the northern German city of Hamburg and headed for Shanghai, China.

The galloping China-Europe freight train to the 5th China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai is a vivid example of China‘s sharing of development opportunities with other countries in the world. From holding the China International Import Expo, the Service Trade Fair, the Canton Fair and the Consumer Expo for successive years to the continuous reduction of the negative list of foreign investment access, from promoting the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to actively applying for joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement “… China‘s continuous opening up provides more market opportunities, investment opportunities, and growth opportunities for all countries.

Exhibition manager——

Continue to inject strong positive energy into improving global governance

The world is so big and there are so many problems. The international community looks forward to hearing China‘s voice and seeing China‘s plan. China cannot be absent. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China has participated in global governance with unprecedented breadth, depth and intensity, contributed Chinese wisdom, provided Chinese solutions, demonstrated China‘s responsibility, and won wide acclaim from the international community.

“We must adhere to the global governance concept of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, insist that global affairs are handled through consultation by the people of all countries, and actively promote the democratization of global governance rules”;

“We must adhere to dialogue without confrontation, tear down walls without building walls, integrate without decoupling, inclusive without exclusion, and lead the reform of the global governance system with the concept of fairness and justice”;

“We must uphold genuine multilateralism and firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law”;

…………

Standing at the height of the future and destiny of mankind, President Xi Jinping has repeatedly expounded China‘s global governance concept on major occasions, leading the reform of the global governance system and the international system, and injecting positive energy into a world full of uncertainty. Former Greek Prime Minister Papandreou commented that China‘s global governance propositions are rich and comprehensive. By building a community with a shared future for mankind, China‘s interests are linked with those of other countries in the world.

“China has practiced the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind with practical actions, and is playing an increasingly important role in global governance,” said Del Garro, director of academic research at the Center for Advanced Study on the Development of Emerging Economies in Venezuela.

In the face of the sudden epidemic of the century, China has always been at the forefront of international cooperation against the epidemic, providing more than 2.2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations, carrying out the largest global emergency humanitarian action since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and promoting the building of humankind. health community.

Faced with the impact of the global development cause, China launched a global development initiative, created the “Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund”, increased investment in the China-United Nations Peace and Development Fund, deepened South-South cooperation, and injected strength into the cause of human development. power. According to an article published on the website of the Dominican Today newspaper, China has been promoting a series of specific, measurable and feasible measures and proposals to promote balanced, coordinated and inclusive global growth.

In the face of emerging global security challenges, China‘s global security initiative has been appreciated and supported by more than 70 countries. International people have praised, “China‘s global security initiative is a timely move that will benefit the world.” “The global security initiative is in line with practical needs and in line with the demands of peace-loving and development-loving countries and people.”

In the face of the threat of climate change that affects the future and destiny of mankind, China firmly implements the Paris Agreement on climate change, announces new measures for carbon peaking, carbon neutrality and nationally determined contributions, and holds the fifteenth signing of the Convention on Biological Diversity. At the first phase of the Fang Conference, the Kunming Biodiversity Fund was established to be a firm activist in global ecological and environmental governance.

Looking ahead, China will adhere to realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, continue to actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, bring new opportunities to the world with China‘s new development, and contribute wisdom and strength to world peace and development and the progress of human civilization.