(ilmeteo.it) – Everything changes on the thermal front, with temperatures that will record a sharp drop, although not for everyone.

In fact, the Azores anticyclone shows evident signs of fatigue and its gradual shift towards the near Atlantic leaves Italy exposed to fresh oceanic disturbances.

At the same time a cyclonic vortex advances towards us causing a general worsening of the weather in some regions of our country. In fact, it will be precisely in these areas where the mercury columns will lose several degrees.

Rain in the North

But which regions are we talking about? We refer to the northern areas and much of the Tyrrhenian area where the bad weather will be evident between the holiday and the beginning of next week. On balance, between Sunday 9 and Monday 10, temperatures in the aforementioned regions will drop by even 7/8 ° C, passing from an almost summer context to a practically autumn one.

In many areas of the Northwest, for example, we will go from 25-26 ° C on Saturday to 17-18 ° C on Sunday, while on Monday a thermal drop, albeit more contained, will also be recorded in many sectors of the middle and lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

Ottobrata continues on the Adriatic

There will be some areas where the October will not go out completely as in the case of the Adriatic side where the bad weather will not be able to impose itself. Even the temperatures will not show any particular jolts, thus remaining very mild and above all well above the seasonal average.

In the next updates we will try to understand how the climatic context of the following days will evolve in more detail and therefore if it will be voted for a return of the true Autumn or if instead we will remain enveloped by an atmosphere that is still mild for the period.

ilmeteo.it