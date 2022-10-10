Novara shares the primacy with the neroverdi, defeated on the AlbinoLeffe field. The bench of Triestina is also in the balance, giving itself “24 hours of reflection” on Bonatti’s future. Tomorrow Siena-Cesena closes the program of group B

Pietro Scognamiglio

Rich Sunday program in Serie C with 19 games: the whole group A and nine challenges of group B, which will be completed with the expected postponement of the Monday evening Siena-Cesena. Here is what happened.

Girone A — Round in favor of Pordenone, which returns to the top being the only one capable of winning among the leading teams. The neroverdi beat Arzignano 2-0 (at the first stop) and thus put the last negative results behind them, also finding the goal that was missed for 316 ‘: Pinato scored in the first half, doubling in the recovery of the last arrived Bruscagin (the former Vicenza was hired, as a free agent, a couple of weeks ago). In the first place – now shared – there is still Novara, who remedies Zanica on the AlbinoLeffe field the first defeat (3-1) of his surprising start to the season: Tomaselli opens, Piedmontese equal of Bortolussi, but they are Cocco and Manconi (goal of the former, on defensive uncertainty) to close the accounts.

But the defeat that really makes noise is that of Padova, overwhelmed 5-0 in Crema by the Pergolettese: the signings of Abiuso (brace), Iori, Varas on a penalty and Villa. The ranking moves but Vicenza is still struggling, not winning in three games: at Menti it ends 1-1 with Pro Patria, equal that comes in comeback for the red and white with Ferrari (fifth goal of the season) to respond to Perotti. First away victory in the league for Pro Vercelli, which restarts after two knockouts in a row and imposes itself with a goal by Arrighini (1-0) on a Feralpisalò twice close to equalization with the woods hit by Siligardi and Cernigoi.

Lecco smiles, 2-0 at Sangiuliano with goals in the second half by Mangni (heel pearl) and Eusepi. Renate – who rises to less than two from the top – breaks Trento in the final (2-0, Maistrello and Ghezzi), taking advantage of the numerical superiority for the red to Osuji. The knockout cost the bench to the Trento coach Lorenzo D’Anna, exonerated together with the ds Gementi. So many emotions in Piacenza-Juventus Next Gen (3-3): bianconeri in the lead at the interval with Sersanti, in the second half the hosts overturn – own goal by Muhamerovic and Morra – but then they are countered by Barrenechea and Iling, before equal definitive of Casarini in the recovery that gives a deserved point to the returning Scazzola.

A point each for Virtus Verona and Mantua (1-1): guests ahead with the penalty of Guccione but in ten already before the interval for the double yellow to Ghilardi, in the second half the equal of Danti. Bad for the Triestina away, beaten in comeback (2-1) by Pro Sesto with Bianco and Bruschi to cancel Pezzella’s initial advantage: Bonatti’s bench at risk, with the club announcing via social media “24 hours of reflection “.

Girone B — Waiting for the postponement that could return the command to Siena, there is the unusual couple formed by Reggiana and Fiorenzuola in front of them. After the heavy knockout of seven days ago remedied by the roommates at the top, Reggiana relaunched by overcoming Ancona at Mapei (1-0) in a complicated game: Simonetti's own goal was decisive and Turk's saves, with the guests in ten in the last 20 'for the expulsion of De Santis. Fiorenzuola instead centered in Olbia (2-1) his fourth victory in a row, built in an excellent first half with goals from Morello and Mastroianni (in the final he shortened the rookie Nanni).

Gubbio slips into the house, overtaken by Rimini (2-1) thanks to two goals in the first ten minutes by Tonelli and Gabbianelli; Braglia's team – cautioned in warning, will miss the match against Reggiana – to avoid the first stop of the season it was not enough to halve the disadvantage with Pietrangeli's unfortunate own goal. Entella returns to win after five dry games – including the Italian Cup – passing by measure (1-0) on the Fermana field: the shot is signed by Tenkorang, the first center of the season for the former Campobasso who arrived on loan from Cremonese. Vis Pesaro also remains in the upper areas, knocking out San Donato Tavarnelle (with a goal of 437 minutes) thanks to a header by Fedato.

At Montevarchi (2-1) the Tuscan derby with Carrarese, which thus remedies the third consecutive knockout: in full recovery Capello – who had already reached the provisional 1-1-1 – is parried by the home goalkeeper Giusti the penalty that would be earned parity. A good Torres stops the Lucchese at 0-0, close to scoring in the final with the crossbar hit by Franco. The Imolese comeback (2-1) the Recanatese, thanks to the brace of De Feo who also finds a goal with a strange trajectory kicking from the bottom line. At Pontedera – first on the bench for Max Canzi – the battle of Alessandria's salvation: in the 3-2 for the Tuscans the winger Aurelio was the protagonist with the opening goal and two assists, in a magical week that also saw him sign the Siena's success in the Italian Cup.