Saturday almost entirely dedicated to group B, with nine games and the Sunday postponement Imola-Olbia to complete the picture. The big match of the afternoon is won by Cesena, who spreads Gubbio (3-0) overtaking them in the standings: Corazza opens at Manuzzi after just two minutes, in the second half the expulsion of Vazquez bends the legs of the Braglia team also stuck by Saber (in the presence of 200 professionals) and Ferrante. Second success in a row for Carrarese, a 2-0 that perhaps punishes Fermana too severely: in the second half Schiavi unlocks her on a penalty and closes Samele. Siena also reaches 22 points, convincing on the field of Vis Pesaro (who have not scored in five games): Alberto Paloschi’s fourth goal of the season breaks the balance, then Riccardi doubles. After three knockouts in a row, Fiorenzuola returns to smile as he passes (in Macerata) to the Recanatese: decisive in the second half was Morello’s flash on a cross from Sartore’s right. The away Ancona does not go beyond the equal (1-1) against San Donato Tavarnelle: in the first half everything happens in a minute, Tuscan advantage with Galligani and immediate equal of Spagnoli. Third consecutive success for Pontedera, which is enough for Aurelio’s paw at the end of the first half to overcome Rimini (1-0, Romagna at the second stop in a row in the championship after the joy of the cup derby, equal denied by the crossbar hit by Tanasa at the expire). Torres returns to win after the insults suffered in the final against Olbia and Pontedera: at Vanni Sanna against Montevarchi it ends 2-1, Sardinian advantage with Scappini, equal to Giordani on a penalty before the decisive counterattack completed by Masala. In key salvation, nice shot by Alessandria who – with the company transfer in progress – wins at Lucchese’s house (2-1): Lombardi’s gray advantage and Tumbarello’s equal in the first half, then Nepi’s final ring from a corner.