by livesicilia.it – ​​3 minutes ago

The possible solutions of the Bagnolo Mella coach due to the injury to the rosanero striker and captain 2′ OF READING PALERMO – For the first time since he arrived in Palermo, the rosanero will have to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, with Modena without Brunori: Corini relies on Soleri and Tutino appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».