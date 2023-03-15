Claudia Bahamon She is one of the most talented presenters on Colombian television, and despite the fact that the celebrity graduated as an architect, her spontaneity and authentic way of being have made her one of the favorite celebrities on the small screen. The woman from Huila is in charge of presenting each of the editions of MasterChef Celebrity, a cooking show that is broadcast on the RCN Channel and one of the best known in the country.

In June 2022, the presenter announced through her social networks that she would remove her breast prostheses. ““The natural order must be respected…The decision I made was an enormous act of love that I had with myself”wrote in the description that accompanied a photograph floating in the water and wearing a beautiful bathing suit.

According to Bahamon, this decision had been based on the choice to love and respect his body as it was, in addition to living with gratitude. He explained it this way in an interview for hello:

“Over the years you learn to look in the mirror with more love and respect and that is when you understand that those insecurities that you had as a child, today they no longer weigh, they no longer matter. This is me, like this, naturally, and I love myself, ”commented the presenter of the RCN channel to the magazine.

Recently and after the controversy unleashed by the position expressed regarding the removal of breast implants by the also presenter, Carolina Cruz, many asked Bahamón to tell her experience regarding this conjunctural episode in her life.

The presenter of ‘Master Chef’ commented on her Instagram: “Because they have asked me, we go little by little. And not necessarily in chronological order… it’s more the beginning by almost the end” introducing his followers to the story that he would have regarding the explantation.