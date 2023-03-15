Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken visited the base of the Presidente Franco Volunteer Fire Department (CBVPF), an institution with which he promised to continue supporting, as he has been doing for years. He said that the work they do is invaluable, due to the importance it has for families. The directors and members of the CBVPF thanked the support and valued the positive and altruistic attitude that Tiki González had and has.

Among the support management, they commented that an equipped classroom is the product of a donation made by the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), of which Tiki González is the owner director. Volunteers frequently give awareness and safety talks at the university, aimed at the educational community.

“We are always next to the volunteer firefighters, we value and support their important work, without demanding anything at all, because the management of these everyday heroes is for the entire community, including neighboring communities. They are attentive 24 hours a day to help and how are we going to turn our back on them, our support is firm and from the Chamber of Deputies, that support will be stronger, for the benefit of our communities. Our support within the framework of social responsibility is given every year to various institutions that seek to improve the living conditions of families”, said Tiki González.