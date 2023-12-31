Home » Corleone, new layout for the Milliarium 70 years after the discovery
Corleone, new layout for the Milliarium 70 years after the discovery

by livesicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

CORLEONE (PA) – Culture and beauty in Corleone. On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of its discovery, the new layout and restoration of Aurelio Cotta’s Milliarium, the only miliarium found in Sicily, was presented. Furthermore, the finds discovered during the excavations conducted around…

