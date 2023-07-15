Cottage Suzana Mančić | Entertainment

Suzana Mančić finds her peace in the cottage, which she decorated to her taste, and in summer she spends most of her time there.

During the summer months, when she is not in Greece with her husband Simeon Ocomokos, Suzana Mančić enjoys to his cottage in Velika Moštanicaand she showed some details of her oasis of peace on Instagram.

A wooden house as if from a fairy tale, a large yard and greenery, a beautiful porch where you can drink coffee… All this was designed by the famous “Lotto girl” to enjoy her peace, and on top of all that there is a detail that reminds her of the sea environment.

When decorating her paradise, Suzana paid special attention to the yard, and she especially has reason to brag about the beautiful lavender bushes.

“If lavender made you think that Hvar… No, no, Moštanica, and a big one at that!”, the host wrote along with a photo she once published.

And when it’s at sea, it looks like this…



