COUNTER-EXODUS First black dot weekend: Autostrade Alto Adriatico’s forecasts – News

The first weekend of the summer counter-exodus comes alive. From today (black dot) the network of Autostrade Alto Adriatico will be crossed by thousands of tourists returning from holidays on the Croatian coast and workers, originally from Eastern Europe, who will return to Northern Italy.

The entrance door will be the barrier of Trieste Lisert. It is there that the greatest criticalities could occur on Saturday 19 (black dot day). Overall, between 185,000 and 194,000 vehicles will transit along the entire Alto Adriatico motorway network.

Traffic will develop along the western carriageway and therefore along the route that leads from Trieste to Venice with queues and slowdowns that could also arise near the junctions towards the seaside resorts (due to the last signs of exodus and as a result of “commuter” tourism ) and near the construction sites for the third lane.

Sunday 20 will be a red dot day with almost 180,000 transits expected. Once again the Lisert will be “specially observed” with another 27,000 transits expected and probable formation of queues at the entrance to the barrier. Heavy vehicles will not be able to circulate from 8 to 16 on Saturday and from 7 to 22 on Sunday.

