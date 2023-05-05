Home » Counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army | Info
World

Counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army | Info

by admin
Counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army | Info

Acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, warned that a counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops in the region would be launched in the coming days or hours.

Source: Profimedia

“We understand that a counter-offensive will happen in the near future. It can happen in the next few days or hours. According to information from our people in Zaporozhye, Dnipropetrovsk and other cities where they are fighting against the Ukrainian regime, also from the front line – the enemy is grouping forces” , said Balicki in the show “Soloviev live”.

Balicki noted that the Ukrainian army is evacuating the front zone, including the city of Stepnogorsk, and added that preparations for repelling the offensive are continuing.

He said that the authorities of the Zaporozhye region decided to temporarily relocate residents living in a zone 30 kilometers from the battle line to the south of the region.

Meanwhile, the region’s deputy prime minister for the economy, Andrey Kozenko, told reporters that up to 70,000 people would be relocated from the conflict zone.

“It is expected that up to 70,000 people will be relocated in total. There are priority categories – these are children, families with children, they are moving to the city of Berdyansk,” Kozenko said, adding that the relocation of people to safe areas is voluntary, “Sputnik” reports. .

Kozenko said that classes in the regions on the front line have been suspended.

SRNA

See also  Relevant parties to the Iran nuclear agreement launch the eighth round of U.S.-Iran resumption negotiations

You may also like

Arrested for causing panic on social networks |...

Goca Tržan about the breakup of the band...

Water Festival 2023, Davide Alpino is the protagonist...

“Using resources more effectively” – VIDEO

Conversation between Guardiola and Fernandinho | Sports

Confession of the emergency doctor who was the...

For WHO, the coronavirus pandemic is no longer...

passengers smash windows and flee for a smoke...

The head of the Wagner group against the...

Formula 1, GP Miami: live free practice in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy