Counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army | Info

Acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, warned that a counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops in the region would be launched in the coming days or hours.

Source: Profimedia

“We understand that a counter-offensive will happen in the near future. It can happen in the next few days or hours. According to information from our people in Zaporozhye, Dnipropetrovsk and other cities where they are fighting against the Ukrainian regime, also from the front line – the enemy is grouping forces” , said Balicki in the show “Soloviev live”.

Balicki noted that the Ukrainian army is evacuating the front zone, including the city of Stepnogorsk, and added that preparations for repelling the offensive are continuing.

He said that the authorities of the Zaporozhye region decided to temporarily relocate residents living in a zone 30 kilometers from the battle line to the south of the region.

Meanwhile, the region’s deputy prime minister for the economy, Andrey Kozenko, told reporters that up to 70,000 people would be relocated from the conflict zone.

“It is expected that up to 70,000 people will be relocated in total. There are priority categories – these are children, families with children, they are moving to the city of Berdyansk,” Kozenko said, adding that the relocation of people to safe areas is voluntary, “Sputnik” reports. .

Kozenko said that classes in the regions on the front line have been suspended.

SRNA