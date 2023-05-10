Home » Course evra May 10, 2023 | Info
The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,2814 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117,2979 dinars for the euro. The dinar is worth the same as a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. This year, the lowest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the highest was 117.2687 dinars.

