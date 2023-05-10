Home » How well does integration into the labor market succeed?
How well does integration into the labor market succeed?

A study by four partner organizations, including the IAB and the Socio-Economic Panel, shows how their integration into the labor market works. It turned out that 17 percent of Ukrainian refugees of working age were already working at the time of the survey. 80 percent of these people worked as skilled workers, specialists or experts. Among the unemployed Ukrainians, four out of five respondents stated that they wanted to work in Germany. Compared to the Netherlands, however, this is still low. There, the Dutch statistical office calculated that in November 2022 almost every second refugee from Ukraine was employed.

