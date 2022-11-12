Tragedy at an exhibition of historic aircraft in Dallas, Texas: two WWII planes collided in flight while Wings Over Dallas was underway. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and the Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed for reasons yet to be clarified. And not much is yet known about the fate of who was on board or whether there were any victims in the audience. However, Commemorative Air Force spokesperson Leah Block told ABC News that there were likely five crew members on the B-17 and one on board the P-63. and therefore the count of people who have lost their lives would lead to 6.

It was an exhibition of military aircraft from the 1940s, organized as part of the long holiday weekend: the program included a parade of bombers, including the B-17, followed by escort fighters, the P-63. The impact with the Bell P-63 KingCobra fighter occurred at 13:20 local time. Various witnesses uploaded the impressive videos of the accident to social networks, one of which shows an aircraft that appears to crash before crashing to the ground and igniting a fire.

The debris from the planes fell on a nearby highway, which had to be closed after the accident. The Boeing-17 was part of the Air Force Commemorative Collection, nicknamed the “Texas Raiders,” and was one of only nine still in flight condition. According to CNN, the P-63 is even rarer: it is known that there are 14 examples of these aircraft, of which only four are still able to fly, one owned by the Memorial Air Force.