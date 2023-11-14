Crisis continues to escalate in Palestinian-Israeli conflict

The conflict between Palestine and Israel has escalated to new heights, with the death toll surpassing 12,600 and the number of injured reaching 29,000, according to the media office of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

The armed faction affiliated with Hamas, the Qassan Brigades, fired rockets into central Israel, including Tel Aviv, on the evening of the 13th local time. Israeli air strikes near a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip killed 31 people and injured many others. The Israeli troops attacked Gaza City’s Randisi Hospital, claiming to have discovered a Hamas commander and control centers in the hospital basement, along with weapons and equipment.

The situation in the northern Gaza Strip has become increasingly dire, with many people attempting to flee to the south, facing extreme difficulty in doing so. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East announced that its fuel stocks in Gaza have bottomed out, threatening the supply of drinking water to local hospitals and clean sewage. The United Nations Children’s Fund stated that the conflict has displaced over 700,000 children in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defense Minister Galante claimed that Hamas “has lost control of the Gaza Strip” with the Israeli army’s full occupation of Gaza City. The Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen acknowledged that diplomatic pressure on Israel is increasing, while the Palestinian Prime Minister Ashtiyeh called on the United Nations to airdrop aid to Gaza. The Qassan Brigades stated that they are ready to release 70 detained individuals in exchange for a five-day ceasefire period.

The conflict has also affected the surrounding areas, with ongoing attacks between the Israel Defense Forces and Lebanese Hezbollah forces near the border between Israel and Lebanon. Additionally, the Lebanese Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli military targets near the Lebanese-Israeli provisional border, while Lebanon accused Israeli troops of shelling villages and towns on the Lebanese side.

The international community has expressed condemnation of the Israeli bombing of the headquarters of the Gaza Reconstruction Commission in Qatar, and many countries, including Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, have issued statements condemning the attack.

The situation between Palestine and Israel remains volatile, with no signs of a resolution in the near future. The conflict continues to claim lives and cause widespread devastation, prompting global concern and condemnation.

