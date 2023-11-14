Home » National Weather Forecast: Rain, Snow, Haze, and Strong Winds Expected
News

National Weather Forecast: Rain, Snow, Haze, and Strong Winds Expected

by admin
National Weather Forecast: Rain, Snow, Haze, and Strong Winds Expected

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a weather report warning of rain, snow, haze, and strong winds in various regions of China over the next three days.

Today, rain and snow were reported in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and Heilongjiang, while haze has affected North China and Huanghuai. The forecast for the next three days includes light to moderate haze in North China and sand and dust weather in northwest China. There is also a risk of blizzard disaster in the eastern part of Northeastern China, with strong winds and cooling in the northwest to central and eastern regions.

The specific forecast for the next three days includes light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of central and northeastern China, with localized heavy snowfall. There will also be light rain and local moderate rain in some areas in the southeastern part of Northwest China, most of Henan, most of Hubei, and most of Hunan.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue gale warning due to the influence of cold air, with strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in various areas including the Taiwan Strait, Bashi Strait, and South China Sea. From November 14th to the 17th, there will be strong winds and cooling weather in many regions.

It is advised to monitor transportation and human health due to the impact of these weather conditions. Residents in affected areas are urged to take precautions and stay informed about the changing weather patterns.

See also  Xi Jinping's Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Relief Work: People First, Life First - The Yellow River News

You may also like

They posed as SIJIN agents in La Plata,...

[News Highlights]What’s the secret behind the mysterious death...

“Hard but fair”: A success for the fans’...

OAS concerned about irregularities in electoral counting in...

Girls from Chocó will represent Colombia in the...

China’s economy: More than half of provinces’ 2024...

Judge’s submission on Section 32a Paragraph 1 Sentence...

This is how the Legislative Assembly would look...

Juan Orlando will face the trial abandoned by...

Journalists analyzed communication with a focus on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy