National Weather Forecast: Rain, Snow, Haze, and Strong Winds Expected

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a weather report warning of rain, snow, haze, and strong winds in various regions of China over the next three days.

Today, rain and snow were reported in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and Heilongjiang, while haze has affected North China and Huanghuai. The forecast for the next three days includes light to moderate haze in North China and sand and dust weather in northwest China. There is also a risk of blizzard disaster in the eastern part of Northeastern China, with strong winds and cooling in the northwest to central and eastern regions.

The specific forecast for the next three days includes light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of central and northeastern China, with localized heavy snowfall. There will also be light rain and local moderate rain in some areas in the southeastern part of Northwest China, most of Henan, most of Hubei, and most of Hunan.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue gale warning due to the influence of cold air, with strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in various areas including the Taiwan Strait, Bashi Strait, and South China Sea. From November 14th to the 17th, there will be strong winds and cooling weather in many regions.

It is advised to monitor transportation and human health due to the impact of these weather conditions. Residents in affected areas are urged to take precautions and stay informed about the changing weather patterns.

