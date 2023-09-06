Home » Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the lie detector!
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the lie detector, the 38-year-old Portuguese international, being subjected to this test by one of the sponsors of the formation for which he currently plays, Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected to this unique lie detector test by Binance, a company that promotes cryptocurrencies. Here are the answers to which he gave the correct answers, but also to which CR7 “got it wrong!”

Have you ever googled your name?

So many times. (True)

Are you the record holder for goals scored in football history?

Yes! (True)

Do you eat fast food?

Yes, so many times! (True)

Will Portugal win the World Cup?

There. (false)

Do you review the goals you score?

Yes! (True)

Was the scissor goal against Juventus the best of your career?

Yes! I think so, this procedure has a special difficulty. (Fake)

Is the Premier League the toughest championship in the world?

Yes! (True)

Snore?

Probably not. Maybe only sometimes. Let’s say not. (Fake)

Is Sir Alex Ferguson the greatest manager in history?

It’s unfair to say the biggest. What does the biggest mean? It is not fair to mention only one. (True)

Will you still be playing at the highest level after you turn 40?

Yes! (True)

Will someone break your goalscoring record?

Not! (True)

Would you trade all your Champions League medals for a world title?

Not! (True).

Photo source: facebook

