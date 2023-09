Another big comeback is looming in women’s tennis. Former world number one Angelique Kerber wants to return to the tennis courts in January after her maternity break. The three-time Grand Slam winner is preparing in Poland with her former coach Torben Beltz, with whom she won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2016 and topped the world rankings. Her manager informed the local media about the plans of the thirty-five-year-old German woman.

