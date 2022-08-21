Original title: Lucas: I hope to win the Champions League again as a starter and want to repay Bayern’s high investment in myself

Lucas: I hope to win the Champions League again as a starter, I want to repay Bayern’s high investment in myself

Live it on August 21. Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez talked about the team’s investment in defense, Muciara, the Champions League and his leadership responsibilities in an interview.

The team’s investment in defense

Lucas: “The new season is off to a good start, our performance is solid. The team is trying to concede less goals, it would be great if we can break the 15-16 record (only conceded 17 goals) , but that’s not the most important thing, winning the championship is.”

Bayern’s huge investment in himself, Upa and De Ligt

Lucas: “Now we have to repay the trust of the team’s top management when we signed the contract. There are not many teams in Europe with players as good as us. It was impossible to be perfect on the field from the beginning, but last season I’ve played a lot of games with Upa and we’ve got a better understanding of each other than before.”

assume leadership

Lucas: “I like to take responsibility, but it was not easy at the beginning at a club like Bayern. I feel very comfortable at Bayern and I am more and more confident. I will try to help my teammates on the pitch.”

Potential rivalry with De Ligt

Lucas: “It’s great to have De Ligt, I think the team is very competitive in every way, which is very good for the team. Because it means we can never rest because you can sit at any moment. On the bench, we have to give our best in every training session in order to play.”

“De Ligt may be young, but he’s very mature for his age. He knows his role very well, the move from Ajax to Juventus was a big step and he handled it very well. I think he’s gone from Juventus joining Bayern is similar, for an important player like him, the challenge here is not a problem.”

“As far as I’m concerned, I just want to give back on the pitch what Bayern has given me. I’ve done that from the beginning, I’m happy to be here and Bayern are happy to have me.”

Injuries encountered when joining Bayern

Lucas: “It’s a very difficult situation, when you’re injured and you’re training separately from the team, it’s not easy. But I’ve always been optimistic because I know I’ll come back stronger.”

Hope to win the Champions League as a starter

Lucas: “The team wants to win everything every season, including the Champions League. I like to be a regular starter and I’m happy to win the Champions League with Bayern, but there are some personal flaws, like I didn’t start the Champions League. Final. That’s why I want to get back to the Champions League final and win it.”

Muciara

Lucas: “It’s actually very difficult to defend Muciara because he’s slender and agile and can make quick moves easily. He’s a very young player, but he’s already good, in the last few games He has shown his strengths and I am sure he will bring us more joy and better moments in the future.”

