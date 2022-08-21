Original title: It is also a fairy tale drama. If you compare “The Secret of the Orchid” and “Agarwood,” the difference is obvious

There are so many popular dramas in the summer vacation this year that it is dizzying. Among them, the Xianxia drama is the most popular and the most talked about. “Agarwood is like crumbs” and “Canglan Jue”, which have been broadcast so far, have been hotly searched since the beginning of the broadcast. The cast is also quite luxurious, and the ratings and popularity are increasing day by day. “Agarwood is like crumbs” ranked first in the online drama broadcasting market within two hours of its broadcast, and has been in the top three on the list since its broadcast. Eight days after the launch of “Canglan Jue”, it also successfully surpassed “Agarwood as crumbs” in terms of popularity.

“Agarwood is like crumbs” officially launched on July 20. It is a novel transformed into an ancient costume love fairy drama starring Yang Zi and Cheng Yi, and starring Zhang Rui and Meng Ziyi. The play tells the story of Yingyuan, the emperor of the Six Realms, and Yan Dan, the fairy of Hanli, from acquaintance and love to the end of the two working together to maintain the righteous path of the world and protect the world.

“Canglan Jue” was officially launched on August 7, starring Yu Shuxin and Wang Hedi, with Xu Haiqiao and Guo Xiaoting in special roles. It is also an ancient costume love fairy drama adapted from the novel of the same name. The play tells the story of a sweet and cruel love story that the fairy little orchid and Yuezun Dongfang Qingcang exchanged bodies due to an accident.

Although “Agarwood is like crumbs” and “Canglan Jue” are both love fairy dramas, both are about sadomasochistic love, but the difference between the two dramas is very obvious. Next, I will talk about the difference between the two dramas.

The love between Xiaohua Xianyandan and Dijun Yingyuan in “Agarwood is like crumbs” is full of difficulties.bitter and sweet. Since the two met, a huge misunderstanding was created. Ying Yuan mistook Yan Dan, who had healed his eyes, for Zhi Xi, and his sister Zhi Xi concealed it from Ying Yuan because she was jealous of her younger sister Yan Dan. After that, the two who jumped off the reincarnation stage together were finally together after several lifetimes of reincarnation. The status of the two people is very different, and it is destined to be a sadistic love affair from the beginning. The emperor Yingyuan, who has the whole world in his heart, has never been able to respond to Yan Dan’s feelings. Fortunately, Yingyuan’s human world identity Tang Zhou can reunite with Yan Dan and fall in love.

The plot of "Canglan Jue" is based on Dongfang Qingcang and Little Orchid, and their love belongs toFirst sweet and then cruel. The setting of the two people is very interesting. The proud devil and the soft and cute little flower fairy, CP is full of cuteness. When they met for the first time, the two accidentally kissed and exchanged souls. After the exchange, a series of interesting things happened. During this process, Dongfang Qingcang, who was in love with each other, fell in love with the lovely little orchid. The difference from "Agarwood is like crumbs" is that Qingcang did not choose to restrain his love for the heroine because of the world and the world like Ying Yuan, but the unavoidable feud between the two of them made this love road. Twists and turns. Xiao Lanhua resurrected Qing Cang, who was trapped in the Haotian Tower, but she didn't know that Qing Cang was her own genocide enemy. Moreover, Qing Cang, who was the Demon King, also planned to sacrifice her to unlock the seal on her body. However, due to the exchange of souls, the two unknowingly developed an indescribable affection in the entanglement. 2. In terms of style The style of "Agarwood is like crumbs" does give people a sense of sight of "Fragrant Honey" and "Liu Li".Although there are a series of common settings in Xianxia themes, the overallthick atmosphereThe style is very popular with the audience. "Canglan Jue" style is partialeasy and fun，With fantasy colors and fairy tale atmospherewhich is slightly different from the previous cookie-cutter Xianxia drama. 3. Screen aspect "Agarwood is like crumbs" comes withThick beauty filter, but the overall texture is slightly rough, and the special effects are not detailed enough. The ever-changing filters always inadvertently break the fantastic and beautiful atmosphere of the overall picture. The overall picture of "Canglan Jue" has a hazy feeling, and the warm color filter makes theThe picture is dreamy and warm, with a fairy tale fairyland atmosphere, and the blessing of special effects is even more eye-catching.In addition, the scene of the play alsoIncorporates many intangible cultural heritage elementsto take this to carry forward Chinese traditional culture, it can be said that it is really attentive. 4. Acting The acting skills of Yang Zi and Cheng Yi in "Agarwood are like crumbs" are very solid. As an "old drama bone", Yang Zi is also very experienced in acting in fairy tales, and acting as Yan Dan is easy for her. Moreover, the previous dramas starring Yang Zi were very popular, and the evaluation was very high. Not only was she outstanding in strength, she also became popular with many male stars who co-starred. This cooperation with Cheng Yi is also what the audience has been looking forward to for a long time. Cheng Yi's challengeone person with two corners, respectively, the calm and cold emperor Yingyuan and the brave and upright demon hunter Tang Zhou. The temperaments of Ying Yuan and Tang Zhou are completely different. Cheng Yi vividly interprets Ying Yuan's coldness on the outside and hotness on the inside and Tang Zhou's liveliness and cheerfulness, especially the two people's attitudes towards love are very precise. It is not uncommon for the male and female protagonists to swap bodies in "The Canglan Jue", but the two leading actors have brought us different surprises. The acting skills of the two leading actors have passed the test. Yu Shuxin and Xiao Lanhua are very suitable for the roles, and the performance is very exciting. It perfectly restores the simplicity and cuteness of Xiao Lanhua in the original book, making netizens think that Yu Shuxin herself is Xiao Lanhua. Wang Hedi's acting skills have also improved this time. He performed well when he played Little Orchid, and successfully brought a lot of laughs to the play. The audience has different opinions on the evaluation of the two dramas, and the praise and criticism of the two dramas are also polarized. However, radish and cabbage have their own preferences, and it is normal for everyone to have different opinions, especially the Xianxia drama itself is very controversial. In any case, although there are obvious differences between "Agarwood" and "Canglan Jue", both of which are Xianxia dramas, the two dramas have their own advantages in terms of plot, style, and acting skills, and their popularity is also almost the same. . Everyone can choose according to their own preferences. If you are interested, you can also try to follow the two dramas together to gain double happiness.

