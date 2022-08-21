VIALFRÈ

The small Canavese hilly village of Vialfrè, of just 250 inhabitants, could receive a small part of the public funds of the NRP. This is what the municipal administration of Mayor Piero Gianoglio hopes, who first approved a “public notice of expression of interest for participation, in public-private partnership, in the implementation of interventions envisaged by the project to be presented in the Pnrr call”, then approved the address documents for the municipal offices.

The Vialfredese council has entrusted the person in charge of the procedure, Luca Fascio with the task of presenting proposals for intervention for the cultural and social regeneration of small historic villages to be financed under the PNRR with the project “Morainic village: a community open to the world “. We try to fish in the funds of “Regeneration of small cultural sites, cultural, religious and rural heritage”, “Attractiveness of historic villages”, financed by the European Union – NextGeneration Eu. Applications for project funding can be submitted by municipalities in single or aggregate form (up to a maximum of three municipalities) with a total resident population of up to 5,000 inhabitants. The local project of cultural and social regeneration can be implemented by the proposing Municipality or by the competent aggregate Municipality also through other subjects including superintendencies, museums, libraries. The Municipality of Vialfrè has a social and cultural vocation consolidated over the decades in which in the large naturalistic area Pianezze hosted mass events of thousands of people who arrived from all over Europe on several occasions, starting with the Gran Bal Trad. it will be easy to obtain funding – commented the mayor Piero Gianoglio – but we have done our duty in the hope of being able to make the town more and more attractive for tourists knowing that we would not be able to make major investments with the resources of the modest budget of our municipality ” . –