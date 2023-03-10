Cristiano Ronaldo sometimes has a “short fuse” and this was shown in Saudi Arabia, where he suffered his first defeat in the domestic championship.

Izvor: Twitter/CristianoXtra_/Screenshot

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered defeat with his Al Nasr in Saudi Arabia. They were defeated in the 20th round of the domestic championship against Al Ittihad, and the only goal was scored by Romarinho in the 80th minute, thus taking over the top of the table. which annoyed Cristiano Ronaldo extremelyotherwise very nervous already during the match itself.

From the beginning of the game, the home fans found a “wire” for Ronaldo, as “Messi, Messi, Messi…” was chanted from the stands, and it is obvious that this four-letter word is enough to make the Portuguese striker lose his temper. As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are great rivals who fought for all the team and individual awards in previous years, but it seems that CR7 reacts a little harder to provocations and he could not hide it.

He took off his captain’s armband and almost threw it away like against Serbia when his goal was disallowed, and now, leaving the stadium where 60,000 fans watched him, he defiled himself on water bottles. He kicked them out of anger, and he didn’t feel like arguing with the officials of his Al Nasr either. See what it looked like:

Al-Ittihad club fans repeat the name of the legend Messi, the moment the victory player Cristiano Ronaldo leftpic.twitter.com/DR72aKSaJ0 — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra)March 9, 2023

Ronaldo has not scored a goal in two consecutive games, and so far he has eight goals in seven matches in the Pro League of Saudi Arabia, with two more assists. He did not enter the Cup and his team was eliminated.