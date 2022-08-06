Home World Croatia, pilgrims bus crashes headed for Medjugorje: 12 dead
World

Croatia, pilgrims bus crashes headed for Medjugorje: 12 dead

by admin
Croatia, pilgrims bus crashes headed for Medjugorje: 12 dead

The death toll from the accident that took place along a highway in the north of the country, where a bus with a Polish license plate carrying pilgrims to Medjugorje, in southern Bosnia, has risen to 12 deaths. Croatian authorities report that 43 people were traveling on board. According to Croatian state TV Hrtthe injured are about 30, many seriously, and the most likely cause of the accident is a driver’s stroke.

Euro, green light for Croatia: the Commission has admitted it in the single currency from 1 January 2023

by our correspondent Claudio Tito

The incident occurred at 5.40am local time about 50 kilometers north of Zagreb on the A-4 motorway, which is busy during the peak tourist season. Rescue teams were sent to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, the Croatian media reported. Croatian state TV showed a video showing a destroyed blue bus in a ditch near the highway. The bus was traveling in the direction of Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said the bus was taking pilgrims to the Catholic shrine in Medjugorje in southern Bosnia. The sanctuary is the third most popular pilgrimage destination in Europe after Lourdes and Fatima.

Fleeing the record heat and flames: emergency from Portugal to Greece

by our correspondent Antonello Guerrera

“This morning I talked about the details of the tragedy with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who assured the full support of Croatian medical services,” Morawiecki said on Facebook. “I recommended our consular services to start an organization to support the families of the people involved in the accident”. The Croatian Minister of the Interior, Davor Bozinicreported that the bus came from “a place near Warsaw” and that “according to some information” it was transporting pilgrims to Medjugorje.

See also  Series of micro-videos "Foreign Leaders Climb the Great Wall" Released to Convey Peace and Friendship through "Great Wall Stories"_Sina News

You may also like

Gaza, Israel’s raid against Islamic Jihad continues. Lapid...

The situation is more complicated than it was...

Six deadly sins of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

The Overseas Chinese Association in Rio, Brazil strongly...

United States, Indiana bans abortion from conception

The Overseas Chinese Association in Rio, Brazil strongly...

Monkeypox, CDC guidelines: “Reduce the number of sexual...

Richard Gere: “Beijing tears democracy to pieces, NATO...

Ukraine, latest news. Russian bombs in the south,...

Ukraine-Russia war: more bombings on Kharkiv. Missiles fly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy