The death toll from the accident that took place along a highway in the north of the country, where a bus with a Polish license plate carrying pilgrims to Medjugorje, in southern Bosnia, has risen to 12 deaths. Croatian authorities report that 43 people were traveling on board. According to Croatian state TV Hrtthe injured are about 30, many seriously, and the most likely cause of the accident is a driver’s stroke.

The incident occurred at 5.40am local time about 50 kilometers north of Zagreb on the A-4 motorway, which is busy during the peak tourist season. Rescue teams were sent to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, the Croatian media reported. Croatian state TV showed a video showing a destroyed blue bus in a ditch near the highway. The bus was traveling in the direction of Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said the bus was taking pilgrims to the Catholic shrine in Medjugorje in southern Bosnia. The sanctuary is the third most popular pilgrimage destination in Europe after Lourdes and Fatima.

“This morning I talked about the details of the tragedy with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who assured the full support of Croatian medical services,” Morawiecki said on Facebook. “I recommended our consular services to start an organization to support the families of the people involved in the accident”. The Croatian Minister of the Interior, Davor Bozinicreported that the bus came from “a place near Warsaw” and that “according to some information” it was transporting pilgrims to Medjugorje.