The Offspring, Alt-J, Rubén Blades with the Roberto Delgado Big Band, Moderat, Parov Stelar, Bomba Estéreo, Nicki Nicole, Wos y Loose From Vanare among the twenty-five new artists added to the poster of Crossroads 2023.

The Cruïlla 2023 festival, which has yet to announce a large part of its programming, will take place from 5 to 8 July this year in Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona. Previously, the festival had already announced Placebo, Sigur Rós, Franz Ferdinand, Leiva, Antonia Font, Tash Sultana, Viva Suecia o the end, among others. Both for tickets and subscriptions, as well as to know the programming of the days and have more information, you can access cruillabarcelona.com.

The festival has surprised us with twenty-five new names to the previous bill: the melodic punk band The Offspring, Alt-J presenting their latest album “The Dream”Rubén Blades with the Roberto Delgado Big Band, Moderat, Parov Stelar, Bomba Estéreo, Nicki Nicole, the Argentine rapper Wos, the Cuban popular music orchestra Los Van Van, Miss Bolivia, Rodrigo Cuevas or Ladilla Rusa are some of the most prominent names of this batch of confirmations of Cruïlla 2023.

In addition to these artists, they also join the Dj poster Nacho Ruiz, Nanpa Básico, Pau Vallvé, Ramón Mirabet, Sexy Zebras, Peces Raros, Renaldo & Clara, Pinpilinpussies, Mourn, Sienna, Nico Roig, Santa Salut y Lal’Ba.

